Local developer acquires 150 acres in Zachary for $1.7M

Local developer Kevin Nguyen acquired just over 150 acres on Old Scenic Highway in Zachary, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Nguyen purchased the land for $1.7 million through Keystone Square LLC from a group that includes Earthkin LLC.

The parties reported the sale price as $100 and other valuable considerations. However, one of the sales documents filed with the clerk of court’s office lists the purchase price at $1.7 million.

The purchased property is adjacent to a roughly 250-acre tract Nguyen bought for $2.3 million last June and is near the proposed Trivento subdivision within the Zachary Community School District.

Nguyen has developed several projects in the Capital Region, including Juban Square in Denham Springs and City Square Shopping Center at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.

Nguyen could not be reached for more information before this afternoon’s publication deadline.