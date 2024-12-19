Local convenience store operator expanding with purchase of two lots

The owner and founder of Jett’s Food Mart closed on two lots in Zachary this week.

Jett’s Enterprise, represented by Ronald D. Jett, bought the two lots off Plank Road and Main Street for $1.6 million, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Jett’s, based in Norwood, in East Feliciana Parish, operates 11 convenience stores, mostly in the northern half of the Capital Region. The company owns four stores in Zachary.

The seller was listed as Bassam Faical of Baton Rouge. The deal closed on Friday.