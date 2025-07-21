Local commercial flooring business makes a Mississippi acquisition

Baton Rouge-based Cornerstone Flooring Companies has acquired Craft Croswell, a commercial flooring company based in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Cornerstone has grown steadily since its founding in 2002, adding offices in Lafayette; New Orleans; Pensacola, Florida; and Tampa, Florida.

In a statement sent to Daily Report, Cornerstone says its acquisition of Craft Croswell is aimed at expanding its reach across Mississippi and along the Gulf Coast.

“The merger strengthens both teams’ ability to serve general contractors, property managers and designers with expanded capacity and continued excellence,” the statement reads.

Craft Croswell, founded in 1973, has been under the umbrella of The Upchurch Company, a family-owned operation out of Greenwood, Mississippi, since 2015. The Upchurch family chose to partner with Cornerstone thanks to their “shared values and commitment to people,” Cornerstone says.

Craft Croswell will continue operating under its current name going forward.