Local auto glass company settles lawsuit over alleged overtime violations

Advanced Windshield Repair Inc., a Baton Rouge auto glass company, has reached a settlement in a collective action lawsuit that alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The lawsuit, filed by former employee Christopher Rossie on Aug. 5, alleged that Advanced Windshield Repair failed to pay him and other employees overtime wages they were entitled to under the FLSA. That act stipulates that employers must pay nonexempt employees 1.5 times their regular rates of pay for all hours worked over 40 in a workweek.

The lawsuit sought to recover unpaid wages for any employees who were not properly compensated for hours worked over 40 in any given workweek within the three years preceding its filing, as well as attorneys’ fees, liquidated damages and other costs.

Advanced Windshield Repair and Rossie notified the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana of their settlement on Oct. 30. The terms were not disclosed.

Judge John deGravelles issued a 60-day conditional dismissal order on Oct. 31, a standard procedure in settlements of this nature. The case may be reopened only if the settlement is not consummated within that 60-day period.

Advanced Windshield Repair’s principal place of business is on Jones Creek Road near Shenandoah. The company specializes in the repair and replacement of auto glass, including windows and windshields.