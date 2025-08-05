An LNG project proposed for southeast Louisiana is moving closer to reality

A proposed LNG export terminal in southeast Louisiana is advancing through federal review, bringing a multibillion-dollar energy project one step closer to reality, The Center Square writes.

Gulfstream LNG has secured acceptance from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, officially launching the environmental and technical review phase that will determine whether the project can proceed.

Planned for a 418-acre site near Belle Chasse with prime Mississippi River access, the facility would export up to 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually, drawing from major U.S. shale basins. Construction could begin by mid-2027, with production starting in 2030.

The project promises economic gains—including 600 construction jobs, 60 to 80 permanent positions, and a pledge to hire locally—but has drawn local concern over housing, traffic and water access. Tribal impacts are also under review.

Gulfstream touts the terminal’s global climate benefits and national security value, arguing that growing U.S. gas supply justifies more exports. The review process now begins in earnest, with 28 permits needed across agencies.

