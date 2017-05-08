LNG companies form trade group to promote industry’s growth

Several companies invested in the LNG industry in Louisiana and the World Trade Center of New Orleans have formed a new trade group to promote the industry’s growth in the state and push for favorable public policies that would spur investment and job creation in the sector.

Caitlin Cain, executive officer of the World Trade Center of New Orleans, says the Louisiana Energy Export Association will serve as the focal point of communication with the public and state, local and federal policymakers about the value of the LNG industry to Louisiana’s economy and workforce.

LEEA members have already sought to get in front of state lawmakers, testifying last week before the House Natural Resources Committee about the industry’s importance in creating permanent and construction jobs, outside investment and economic development.

WCTNO, a 74-year old trade organization that facilitates trade between Louisiana and countries around the globe, is central to the creation of LEEA, which is a subsidiary of the trade organization.

Separately, WCTNO is hosting on a summit Tuesday on the future of trade that will feature G2 LNG President Thomas Hudson as the keynote speaker.

G2 LNG, of Baton Rouge, also is a member of the trade group. Other members include: Tellurian Inc., Magnolia LNG, Lake Charles LNG and Venture Global LNG.

The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association are associate members of the organization.

Cain says LEEA members plan to invest more than $60 billion in Louisiana, and create an estimated 20,000 construction jobs and 2,000 permanent positions.

Jason French, LEEA chair and vice president of government and public affairs at Tellurian, says in a statement that Louisiana stands to benefit from the increasing global demand for LNG.

“To date Louisiana’s political and governmental leadership has done a good job of grasping the importance of the LNG industry and the enormous promise and potential the industry holds for the state,” French says. “LEEA looks forward to working with state and local policy makers to ensure that the industry’s maximum potential is realized and that our investments provide meaningful benefits for all the people of Louisiana.”