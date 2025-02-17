LLA report questions billions in spending across state agencies

The latest annual report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office details over $3 billion in missing, misappropriated, overstated or understated funds across 18 state agencies and political subdivisions, The Center Square reports.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness had one of the most significant financial accountability failures. The agency failed to properly document expenses, exceeded cost estimates, and violated procurement guidelines in reimbursement requests, totaling $177.8 million in unsupported costs and another $52.6 million in improper contract spending.

Similarly, the Louisiana Department of Health misreported federal Medicaid expenditures, leading to $18.3 million in questioned costs.

