Livingston Parish is about to get a dose of hot yoga 

April Hill’s Yoga Studio 90 is marking 15 years in Baton Rouge—and expanding, with a Denham Springs location opening in August, 225 writes.

Hill’s business blends wellness and entrepreneurship, offering hot yoga and Pilates across three locations and an on-demand platform. Her client base includes athletes from LSU and local schools, alongside everyday practitioners ages 10 to 80.

As International Yoga Day approaches, Hill says yoga’s value goes beyond flexibility—it boosts cardiovascular health, reduces anxiety, improves skin and helps manage chronic conditions like arthritis.

Hill, a licensed aesthetician and former corporate professional, launched her first studio after moving back to Baton Rouge in 2010. She’s built a brand focused on physical strength, mental clarity, and detox through heat and movement.

For Hill, yoga isn’t about being flexible—it’s about becoming stronger inside and out. Her continued growth shows the rising demand for holistic fitness options in Baton Rouge.

