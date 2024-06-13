LinkedIn unveils new AI job search tools

LinkedIn has already incorporated AI into several of its services, but now the social media platform is releasing AI features that enhance résumés and cover letters as well as the ability for users to search for jobs in plain, conversational language, Inc. Magazine reports.

LinkedIn leaders announced the new features at a Wednesday morning press conference in the Empire State Building.

The résumé tool will offer tips for tailoring a pre-existing resume to a specific job opening, while the cover letter tool will help users “draft a personalized cover letter from scratch.”

The press conference was more than a product launch, though—it also served to illustrate how LinkedIn anticipates recruitment and hiring will soon rely on autonomous systems.

Read more from Inc. Magazine.