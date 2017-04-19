Less than three weeks left to register for 2017 Best Places to Work ranking

The deadline to register your company to participate in Business Report’s 2017 Best Places to Work rankings is fast approaching. Registration for the free award program will close on Friday, May 5.

Best Places to Work recognizes companies that demonstrate workplace excellence and are known for retaining and recruiting the best and brightest employees. The independent firm Best Companies Group, which is presenting the program along with Business Report and the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management, determines the selection and rankings for Best Places to Work.

For-profit or nonprofit publicly or privately held entities with a facility in the nine-parish Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. Contract employees are not included.

Best Companies Group analyzes and ranks participating firms in eight areas: Leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

Companies that choose to participate are assessed on two factors: A questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits, and a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm. The employees will respond anonymously to 78 statements on a five-point agreement scale, as well as a handful of open-ended questions and demographic inquiries.

Business Report will recognize the 2017 Best Places to Work in a special issue in October. A breakfast also will be held in their honor.

See last year’s honorees and a timeline for the Best Places to Work Program. Register your company for inclusion, and get complete details about other 2017 Business Report events.