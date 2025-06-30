Less managing and more doing: How AI is changing work

Generative AI is quietly reshaping workplace hierarchies—and Harvard researchers say it’s already letting individual contributors do work once reserved for middle managers, Harvard Business Review writes.

A study of 50,000 software developers using GitHub Copilot found that AI shifted focus away from project management and toward core tasks like writing code and solving problems more quickly. Less-skilled workers benefited the most, using AI to bridge knowledge gaps without seeking help from managers. As gen AI increasingly handles coordination, planning, and even learning, researchers believe companies can reduce managerial layers and let the remaining middle managers focus on higher-value tasks.

The implications extend beyond tech: Any business can audit tasks, automate where appropriate, and reshape roles accordingly. As one KPMG leader put it, associates now show up to meetings with the strategic readiness of managers, while some managers are already stepping into executive-level work. But this shift raises key questions, such as what should we automate and who benefits most from it?

