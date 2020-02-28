Les Miles sells ‘California cool’ home in The Settlement at Willow Grove

After a year on the market, Les Miles and his wife, Kathy, have found buyers for their home in The Settlement at Willow Grove, according to sales documents.

The Miles’ sold the home for $1.2 million, after initially placing the property on the market in January 2019 for nearly $1.5 million. The listing of the home came shortly after the former LSU football coach accepted a $13.8 million, five-year coaching contract with the University of Kansas.

The four-bedroom home, located on a corner lot of the development off Perkins Road, features an open floor plan, with a master bedroom that connects to the outdoor courtyard. There is also a cabana, an L-shaped pool and an outdoor kitchen. In an online listing, the home is described as “California cool” and likened to a vacation home.

The buyer was listed as The Blaine Lourd 2018 Living Trust. Blaine Lourd is the founder and CEO of LourdMurray, a Beverly Hills, California-based wealth management group that serves “ultra-high net worth individuals.” Lourd, a New Iberia native, graduated from LSU in 1975 and published “Born on the Bayou,” a memoir, in 2015. Lourd is also the brother of talent agent Bryan Lourd and the uncle of actress Billie Lourd, and was the brother-in-law to actress Carrie Fisher.

The house was built in 2017 by Hearn Homes, a custom builder.