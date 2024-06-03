Legislature passes resolution to study economic impact of Louisiana’s music industry

The House voted Thursday to create a subcommittee to study the makeup of the state’s music industry ecosystem and its economic impact, the USA Today Network reports.

House Resolution 294, by Rep. Paula Davis, R-Baton Rouge, passed 95-0 to make a subcommittee that would make recommendations by next Feb. 1 for policy and legislative changes to promote the development of a self-supporting industry.

The music industry in Louisiana is considered an economic driver contributing more than $1 billion dollars to the state’s gross domestic product and the industry employs more than 30,000 residents, according to the resolution.

