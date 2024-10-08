Legislative hearings on state tax reform proposals continue

Legislators will continue hearings Tuesday on tax reform, this time in response to Gov. Jeff Landry’s tax reform proposals for personal income and sales taxes, The Center Square reports.

Landry announced plans last week to convene a two-week special session to reform the tax code with 10 bills. He says he hopes the reforms will help address the projected fiscal cliff, which could approach $1.5 billion.

The House Ways and Means Committee will consider the implications, impact and possible backfire of Landry’s proposals. Landry’s administration has released only an outline to the public.

