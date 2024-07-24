​​LEDC’s CEO is stepping down. Here’s why

Livingston Economic Development Council President and CEO David Bennett is stepping down on Aug. 15 and a nationwide search for his successor is underway, the organization announced Wednesday.

Bennett has served as LEDC’s president and CEO since April 2016. He will assume the role of executive director of business development at Louisiana Economic Development, where he previously served as business development officer and senior business development manager.

The LEDC Board of Directors has appointed a search committee to identify Bennett’s successor and is “working diligently to locate the best candidate as quickly as possible,” according to a statement. Bennett will assist LEDC in its leadership transition before assuming his new role at LED.

Under Bennett’s leadership, LEDC secured a $160 million investment from Weyerhaeuser to build a state-of-the-art lumber mill—the largest investment in Livingston Parish history. He also spearheaded the initiative to establish the 20,000-square-foot Northshore Technical Community College campus in Walker.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve in this role for the past eight years and to work with so many wonderful businesses,” Bennett says.

LEDC is an economic development agency with a stated goal of fostering entrepreneurship, recruiting new businesses and assisting existing businesses with expansion in Livingston Parish.