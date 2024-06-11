LED moving headquarters to River Road

Louisiana Economic Development is planning to move its headquarters to a building on North River Road near Lafayette Street, according to Downtown Development District Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal.

At Tuesday morning’s DDD Commission meeting, Sayal said work had already begun on the building in anticipation of LED’s move from Third Street to River Road. The River Road building was previously used to host events. No timetable for the move was disclosed.

Representatives with LED were unable to be reached for more details before this morning’s publication deadline.