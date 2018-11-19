Learning on the job makes people happiest at work, research shows

The ever elusive goal many strive for, but don’t always achieve—to find happiness at work—may be more simple to attain than first thought.



New research from a small LinkedIn survey of 2,000 professionals finds that people who genuinely enjoy their jobs have one thing in common: They make time to learn on the job, Inc. reports.

An important-sounding job title, free food or unlimited vacation. These aren’t the things that make people truly happy at work. Though there’s no denying that a cushy salary and chef-prepared meals are nice to have, as tacky as it sounds, happiness starts from within.



This could entail taking online courses, attending webinars, reading or taking on new projects at work that help them expand their skill set.

The LinkedIn research found that employees who spend time learning at work are less likely to be stressed, more productive and happier.

People who are “heavy learners”—meaning they spend five or more hours a week engrossed in learning—reported the highest levels of happiness, productivity, and purposefulness at work. But that was only 7% of respondents.

