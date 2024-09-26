Learn some of the secrets behind The 13th Gate experience

A staple of the spooky season in Baton Rouge since it opened in 2002, The 13th Gate Haunted House is gearing up to open for the season starting Friday.

In the newest episode of 225’s ”Between the Lines,” 13th Gate scenic painter and makeup artist Johnny Bullard talks about what goes into making new and exciting scenes each year.

Put on by Midnight Productions, The 13th Gate is a 40,000-square-foot attraction that sends visitors through a nonstop, thrilling and chilling experience that has garnered many awards for its one-of-a-kind scene design and cast makeup.

These spooks come to life thanks to 150 cast and crew members that come from around the country each year.

Learn more about the business from ”Between the Lines.”