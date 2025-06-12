Lawmakers reject funding boost for Gov. Landry’s school voucher initiative

Louisiana lawmakers passed a $51 billion state budget Thursday, rejecting Gov. Jeff Landry’s push to expand publicly funded private school vouchers under his LA GATOR initiative, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Despite heavy promotion from Landry and State Superintendent Cade Brumley, legislators—especially in the Senate—stood firm in their decision not to allocate new funding for the program in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Brumley had already opened applications for the program in March, drawing more than 30,000 applicants, the majority of whom already attend private schools. But lawmakers included only $43 million in the budget to support the existing 5,600 students receiving vouchers under an older initiative launched by former Gov. Bobby Jindal.

Legislative leaders say they want stronger assurances that any future voucher expansions would prioritize students leaving failing public schools—not simply subsidize families already paying for private education. They also offered no commitment to future funding for LA GATOR.

Instead, some of Landry’s requested voucher funding will go toward bolstering a successful public school tutoring program and increasing payments to sheriffs for housing state prisoners in local jails.

Read the full story.