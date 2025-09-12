Lawmakers look to fast-track US energy projects by easing red tape

Energy leaders say the Gulf Coast will anchor America’s future power development, but Washington lawmakers warn that red tape could stall growth, The Center Square reports.

At Tulane’s Future of Energy Forum this week, Nuclear Energy Institute board member Jim Burke highlighted the region’s concentration of assets from Houston to Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, the House Natural Resources Committee debated a package of bills to streamline federal approvals, led by the SPEED Act. The measure would narrow triggers under the National Environmental Policy Act, set tighter review deadlines, limit lawsuits and prevent courts from halting projects outright.

Proponents call it “technology-agnostic” reform vital for meeting soaring energy demand driven by artificial intelligence, with one estimate projecting 50 gigawatts needed by 2028. But critics warn that the bill guts environmental protections and undermines judicial oversight, potentially allowing projects to advance despite flawed reviews.

The clash highlights how balancing speed, oversight and competitiveness is becoming central to U.S. energy policy.

