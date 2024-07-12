Lawmakers look to change tax code to boost economy

Louisiana lawmakers held a hearing this week to discuss possible changes to the state’s tax code, The Center Square reports.

The Joint Ways & Means Committee held the hearing on Thursday.

Louisiana Secretary of Revenue Richard Nelson briefed lawmakers on the present state of the tax code and possible revisions, some of which would likely require a constitutional amendment. Those include sales tax exemptions for food, prescription drugs, utilities and fuel.

He also discussed how changes to the tax code could help solve the state’s looming financial cliff next year when a temporary 0.45% sales tax sunsets.

Lawmakers could return to the Capitol for a special session in August to address the fiscal cliff and possible tax code changes.

