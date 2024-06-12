Lawmakers decline to endorse child care as a campaign expense

State legislators shot down a policy that would have allowed political candidates to use campaign money to cover child care costs as long as those costs are related to the candidates’ efforts to get elected, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 153, introduced by state Sen. Regina Barrow, would have ensured that candidates could use campaign dollars for election-related child care. The measure advanced from the Senate by a vote of 31-3 but was ultimately scrapped in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

In 2018, the Louisiana Board of Ethics told a political candidate she could use her campaign money to cover child care costs. SB153’s failure does not necessarily mean that candidates cannot use money raised for their campaigns to pay child care expenses; it just means that the issue will be left up to the ethics board, which could reverse its 2018 decision.

