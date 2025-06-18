Lawmakers are taking a ‘wait-and-see’ approach as to LA GATOR’s future

Louisiana lawmakers have approved a pared-down budget for Gov. Jeff Landry’s flagship LA GATOR school voucher program, allocating less than half of the $93.5 million he requested, The Center Square writes.

The Legislature approved $43.5 million after concerns emerged over who would benefit from the funds. Of the 40,000 applicants, roughly 30,000 are already enrolled in private schools, raising red flags for lawmakers who expected the program to support students leaving underperforming public schools.

Senate President Cameron Henry warned that the initiative has shifted from targeted relief to an expansive, costly system, likening it to building “an Amazon” for educational services. Citing uncertainty over cost and impact, lawmakers opted for a “wait-and-see” approach.

Despite Landry’s pressure campaign, including TV ads and a Capitol rally, legislators prioritized restoring funds to high-dosage tutoring and other initiatives. The Joint Budget Committee is still reviewing the LA GATOR contract, leaving the program’s long-term future uncertain as implementation proceeds more slowly than initially planned.

