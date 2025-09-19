Lawmakers approve $1.1B in emergency health contracts

Louisiana lawmakers have approved more than $1.1 billion in emergency contracts to manage health and pharmacy benefits for state and local employees, The Center Square writes.

The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget extended the Office of Group Benefits’ administrative services-only contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, also known as Louisiana Blue, through 2026, while also greenlighting two major pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, agreements.

Liviniti will handle the state’s commercial plan under a $390 million deal, and SilverScript, a CVS Health subsidiary, will oversee the Medicare Part D waiver plan through a $724 million contract. Lawmakers pressed officials on transparency, accountability and whether new PBMs would actually deliver savings. OGB officials cautioned that high drug prices—some topping $50,000—are driven by inflation and manufacturers, not PBMs.

Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, highlighted concerns from local governments, while officials stressed that transferring data from the outgoing PBM will be crucial to ensure continuity of care under the new arrangements.

