This Louisiana lawmaker wants a new means of settling business disputes

While most of the current special session’s agenda is centered around tax reform, one constitutional amendment looks to set up new state courts outside of the traditional judicial system, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 1, from Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, looks to give Legislators the authority to create specialized courts statewide. Under the current constitution, lawmakers can only set up subject-matter courts, such as a drug or veterans court program, on a parishwide basis.

Morris says the legislation will allow lawmakers to create a special statewide court to handle business disputes.

If legislators sign off on it this month, it will appear on the March 29 or Nov. 15 ballot next year, but establishing a business court would take another round of legislation in 2025 or beyond, even if his amendment is approved.

State district court judges currently preside over business-related cases alongside other civil law matters such as divorce or personal injury. Under Morris’ proposal, the state would separate business-related cases out and send them to a specific set of judges.

Read the full story.