Local law enforcement officers get groovy in video challenge

Law enforcement officers get groovy in video challenge

Law enforcement agencies in Zachary and East Baton Rouge are the latest in Louisiana to participate in a lip sync challenge sweeping the U.S.

This summer, police departments across the country have been challenging one another to create the videos and share them online. Many have gone viral, with the most popular so far being Norfolk, Virginia’s police department’s rendition of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” which has 65 million views.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs Office posted its video on Facebook Monday with officers dancing and mouthing the words to throwbacks like MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,”

Milli Vanilli’s “Blame it on the Rain,” Sir Mix A Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” and Coldplay’s “Everglow.”

A message in the Facebook post accompanying the officers’ video reminds people that they filmed it while off the clock. The clip has been watched by more than 58,000 people.

Zachary police also posted a montage of their officers lip syncing and dancing to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Eazy-E’s “Boyz-n-the-Hood,” Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family,” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” on its Facebook page. The video already has more than twice the views as EBR’s and has been shared by 3,400 people on the platform.

The Zachary team also lip synced to “See You Again” by Charlie Puth as a tribute to Fire Department Deputy Chief and reserve Zachary Police Department officer Christopher Lawton, who was killed in a March hit-and-run.

Watch East Baton Rouge Parish’s video here, and Zachary’s here.