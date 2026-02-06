Large US homebuilders drawing scrutiny from the Trump administration

The Trump administration is considering an antitrust investigation into major U.S. homebuilders, including a trade group that counts DR Horton among its members, as the White House sharpens its focus on the housing affordability crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Justice Department officials are in early discussions about a possible probe that could examine whether large builders are using industry trade groups to coordinate pricing or limit housing supply. No formal decision has been made, and the effort could still be shelved, but the prospect alone rattled homebuilder stocks.

The scrutiny comes at a fragile moment for the industry, with home prices near historic highs, mortgage rates still elevated and inventories of unsold homes rising. President Donald Trump has publicly urged large builders to accelerate construction, likening their market power to OPEC’s influence over oil.

At the same time, the administration has floated ideas to dramatically expand housing supply, including a proposal to add up to 1 million new homes. Together, the moves underscore growing political pressure on builders as housing costs remain a central economic and voter concern.

Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.