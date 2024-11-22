‘LaPolitics’: Why solar farm regulation is a hot topic in Louisiana

LaPolitics: What are the hottest topics for your committee going into next year?

House Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development Chair Troy Romero: Carbon capture and the solar installation issues will be at the forefront.

What’s next for solar farm regulation?

Rules are currently being promulgated for the solar energy industry. I am hopeful we will soon get to review those rules so the state and local governments can move forward one way or another. I am sure that decommissioning will be in the forefront. Also setbacks, wildlife issues, and certainly bonding of projects.

Are you concerned about farmland being taken out of commerce?

I was concerned about the amount of proposed sites, but after discussions with Commissioner Strain and others involved, it seems the acres currently proposed will not pose a huge threat to the farmable land. The most noticeable threat indicated was in the sugarcane areas. The concern was more about protecting the supply for the mills. I also know we must protect property owners rights to utilize their property as they see fit.

How is the agriculture sector recovering after a tough couple of years?

Farmers and ranchers are resilient people. They have always and will always find a way to recover. It has certainly been a horrific few years, but I have faith we are headed in the right direction. Working with our Washington delegation and others, we will get through this and any other issues that might come up.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.