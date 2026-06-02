‘LaPolitics’: What to look for on the state’s November ballot

While the June ballot hosting primary runoffs is pretty light, the general ballot voters will face in November is massive. LaPolitics will take a closer look at some of these races in the lead-up to qualifying in August, but for now, here’s a primer on what to look out for in the coming weeks and months.

U.S. Senate

Whoever comes out of next month’s Republican primary runoff between U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming will be favored to win the general election. But a strong showing by either of the Democrats—Jamie Davis garnered 47% of the vote in the Democratic primary, compared to Gary Crockett’s 26%—would be a good sign for Dems nationally and perhaps identify a rising star to watch in the state party.

U.S. House

A serious challenge to any of the incumbents is unlikely, though Letlow’s District 5 seat will be open. U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields has not officially said he won’t seek reelection after the Legislature converted his District 6 back into a Republican-leaning district, but it seems likely that two seats in the congressional delegation will be open on Election Day.

Thanks to the time crunch brought on by the U.S. Supreme Court throwing out the most recent map, Louisiana is going back to open primaries for the House elections, with the first round falling on Election Day in November, with runoffs in December after the rest of the country is finished voting.

Public Service Commission

Rep. Stephanie Hilferty will face former Jefferson Parish President John Young next month for the Republican nomination in District 1. Young got 31% in the five-way party primary, while Hilferty had 28%. Either will be favored in November in the Republican-leaning district against Democrat Connie Norris (who advanced to the general without opposition) and “no party” candidate Chris Justin.

Though Democrat Foster Campbell has represented north Louisiana’s District 5 for 20-plus years, the state’s politics obviously have shifted quite a bit during that time. Republican John Atkins, a Caddo Parish commissioner, will be favored in November to defeat Democratic Shreveport City Council member James Edward Green.

BESE

Former U.S. Rep. (and current interim BESE member) Joseph Cao and Ellie Schroder, a former teacher and education administrator and wife of former Treasurer John Schroder, have survived the Republican primary and advanced to the June party runoff. Cao, by virtue of getting 47% of the vote in the first round compared to Schroder’s 31% and being the pseudo-incumbent, is likely the favorite to advance and defeat Democrat Angela Hershey in November.

The courts

Following William “Billy” Burris’ victory over Blair Downing Edwards in a nasty campaign, all three of the Louisiana Supreme Court seats that might have been up for grabs in November have been filled. But voters across the state will be electing district attorneys and district judges. Noteworthy for legislative watchers: Sen. Alan Seabaugh is running for DA in Caddo Parish, where Democrat James Stewart is the incumbent.

There will also be four Court of Appeal judgeships on the ballot: two in the 3rd Circuit that covers southwest and central Louisiana, one in north Louisiana’s 2nd and one in the 4th Circuit that includes Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes. Elections for numerous city courts also are set for November.

In our cities

The biggest local prize on the November ballot is for mayor of Shreveport, Louisiana’s third-largest city by population, and candidates are lining up. Incumbent Tom Arceneaux, the first Republican to win the office in 28 years, is running for reelection. Caddo Parish Commission President Stormy Gage-Watts, a Democrat, was the first to announce a challenge.

Other high-profile candidates include Democratic Rep. Tammy Phelps and Republican Caddo Parish Commissioner John-Paul Young. Former Parish Commissioner Michael Williams is planning a bid, as is Michael Mays, founder of local community organization District 19.

But the list of cities electing mayors, along with other local officials, extends well beyond Shreveport and includes (deep breath) Alexandria, Bogalusa, Breaux Bridge, Broussard, Carencro, Central, Crowley, Denham Springs, DeQuincy, Eunice, Grambling, Hammond, Harahan, Minden, New Roads, Opelousas, Patterson, Rayne, Ruston, Scott, Springhill, Thibodaux, Ville Platte, Westlake, Youngsville and Zachary.

Qualifying for the Nov. 3 election is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Runoffs are set for Dec. 12.