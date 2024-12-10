‘LaPolitics’: What the tax overhaul’s final step entails

Even if you disagree with everything they did, or believe they tried to do too much too quickly, it’s hard to argue against the premise that Gov. Jeff Landry and the Legislature accomplished a lot in the tax-focused special session.

But at the same time, the work is unfinished. In March, voters will decide whether to make the most significant changes to the state constitution since the document was enacted in 1974.

So what’s the plan to get that amendment passed? Brent Littlefield, Landry’s longtime political adviser, isn’t saying.

“I’m not going to preview my campaign strategy,” he says. “We will be selling it. We already have resources at our disposal. We’ll be doing more [fundraising].”

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a tough sell. Of the parts of Landry’s package that passed, the sales tax hike is the hardest pill to swallow, but that’s already been done through statute.

Here’s what voters will see on the March 29 ballot: “Do you support an amendment to revise Article VII of the Constitution of Louisiana including revisions to lower the maximum rate of income tax, increase income tax deductions for citizens over sixty-five, provide for a government growth limit, modify operation of certain constitutional funds, provide for property tax exemptions retaining the homestead exemption and exemption for religious organizations, provide a permanent teacher salary increase by requiring a surplus payment to teacher retirement debt, and make other modifications?”

The ballot language seems tailor-made to appeal, not just to voters, but to the older, more conservative electorate that’s likely to turn out for a March election. “Retaining the homestead exemption” is paramount for many voters, for example. And who wants to vote against “a permanent teacher salary increase,” even if “making a current salary stipend permanent” might be more accurate?

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.