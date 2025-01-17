‘LaPolitics’: Troy Carter talks Washington Mardi Gras, NOLA Super Bowl

LaPolitics: How do you describe Washington Mardi Gras, which kicks off next week, to people who have never been?

U.S. Rep Troy Carter of New Orleans, who chairs this year’s event: Washington Mardi Gras is a party with a purpose. It’s an opportunity for Louisiana advocates to come to our nation’s capital and meet with decision-makers. While it recognizes our Louisiana culture and the history of Mardi Gras, it also teaches people about our state and allows our local government officials to get facetime for discussions about funding, programs and future federal opportunities.

What can we expect at Washington Mardi Gras next week? Will the close timing with Monday’s inauguration have any effect?

I guarantee that 2025 is going to be the most memorable one yet. This year’s theme—grounded in the values of duty and honor—reminds us of the legacy we carry forward as Louisianians. I encourage attendees to fully embrace everything Washington Mardi Gras has to offer, from its world-renowned cuisine and music to the camaraderie and joy that make this event so special. It is certainly a busy month in our nation’s capital with the upcoming presidential inauguration. You should expect larger crowds than normal in town for the many things going on in Washington, D.C., during the same dates as Washington Mardi Gras.

What does being elected first vice-chair for the Congressional Black Caucus mean to you? What does it mean for Louisiana?

I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as first vice-chair in the powerhouse institution that is the Congressional Black Caucus. I came to Congress to be the voice of LA-02 residents, and it is a job that I take very seriously. This is an enormous responsibility, and I know that the Black community in our state depends on me to advocate for us within systems that too often are designed to silence our voices. Importantly, the Congressional Black Caucus will be at the forefront of pushing back on President Trump’s radical agenda. In this leadership role, and every day as a congressman, I will continue fighting for the issues that make a difference to all Louisianians and Americans.

How can political leaders ensure that the Bourbon Street attack does not hinder the Super Bowl events or the rest of the city’s tourism economy?

Federal, state and local officials are all of one voice: New Orleans will be prepared to host the Super Bowl in February. At our request, President Biden has declared both the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras to be level one Special Event Assessment Rating events, the highest potential threat rating the government can assign to an event. This opens more resources from the federal government, who will also play a more active role in the event planning. New Orleans handles big, national events better than any other major city.

What are your top priorities for the new term?

In the 119th Congress, I’m excited to work with both Democrats and Republicans to lower the cost of living and create better-paying jobs for Louisianians. I will continue to fight for the same things I have throughout my career as a public servant, improving systems to both prepare for and respond to natural disasters, making infrastructure upgrades, advocating for mental health resources, and standing up for social and environmental justice.

They said it: “We are as broke as the Ten Commandments over there.” — State Rep. Dewith Carrier during a legislative hearing about potential local government revenue from carbon capture projects, in Louisiana Illuminator

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.