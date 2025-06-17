‘LaPolitics’: This session will be remembered for the governor’s influence 

A compressed two-month fiscal session will probably always feel a little hectic. But for many lawmakers, the latest one adjourned last week was even more intense than usual, albeit less fiscal-focused than expected, all the while led by a governor who never stopped pushing.

In fact, Gov. Jeff Landry capped off the regular session by threatening—promising?—to call a special session so lawmakers can pass policies he favors involving some of the framework around prescription drug prices.

By all accounts, Landry has a very “hands-on” approach to sessions, showing up in the chambers, in committee and at delegation meetings more than his predecessors. “Aggressive” is another way to describe him; the term “bully ball” also came up in interviews during the regular session’s final days.

“He’s very, very, very driven to see change,” says longtime advisor Brent Littlefield. “He gets frustrated if he feels like politicians and other leaders kick the can down the road and don’t actually deal with the problems in front of them.”

That’s a good thing, says House and Governmental Affairs Chair Beau Beaullieu, though “it comes with pressures.” And while Landry isn’t shy about telling legislators what he wants them to do, several lawmakers say he’s also accessible and willing to hear out their concerns.

“I’ve talked more to the governor in these past two years than I talked to Bobby Jindal in eight,” says House Natural Resources Chair Brett Geymann.

Senate Judiciary C Chair Jay Morris didn’t get phone calls from Jindal as a freshman House member. When Gov. John Bel Edwards called, it was from an “unknown number.”

“Jeff just kept the same old number from when he was attorney general,” Morris says. “You know who it is when he calls, and I would say he probably does call a little more often than his predecessor.”

Senate Education Chair Rick Edmonds describes the governor as a “very aggressive” type A leader.

“He wants what he wants, and he wants people to go and get that job done,” Edmonds says. “I think he expects that of himself.”

Sen. Robert Allain says that at times, the governor may try to move a little too quickly, “but I appreciate that out of a leader,” adding that the public is demanding change.

Landry, of course, didn’t get everything he wanted. Aside from new policies on prescription drug prices, the Senate balked at fully funding Landry’s request for the LA GATOR voucher program. Edmonds expects to spend time getting lawmakers and stakeholders comfortable with the new program, and how it will be funded, with the potential for more legislation next year.

As for the legislative leadership, Rep. Francis Thompson, the longest serving member, says there was less conflict this year than in many of the myriad sessions he’s experienced. Specifically, Thompson says things ran smoothly thanks to Speaker Phillip DeVillier.

“He doesn’t come in here and wing it,” Thompson says.

Allain, meanwhile, appreciated how Senate President Cameron Henry organized matters on his side of the Memorial Hall, often working long hours but building in days off so members could spend time with their families and attend to other matters.

That thoughtfulness, Geymann adds, went a long way in soothing the tensions that did occasionally crop up between senators and representatives this year.

“Even though we faced controversial issues, the body hasn’t gotten so divided that we can’t stand to see each other,” Geymann says.