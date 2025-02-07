‘LaPolitics’: The next LCA president is down to these three names

The search for the next president of the Louisiana Chemical Association has come down to three names, according to those involved with the process: Coastal Conservation Association President David Cresson; Blythe Lamonica, senior communications and public affairs manager with BASF; and former House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee. These are the folks hoping to replace outgoing LCA head Greg Bowser.

Asked about the process, Magee said he was not sure when a final decision would come down.

“I think it’s been a great process,” he says. “Whoever it is, whether it’s me or one of the other two candidates, I think the future is bright for LCA.”

— Fields defends CFPB: U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields is “deeply concerned” that newly confirmed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessen, who is also acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has decided to halt the bureau’s work, citing public reports. He says the CFPB had been pursuing several enforcement actions that could potentially return millions of dollars back to consumers, with lawsuits against major companies like Capital One, Walmart and Zelle for alleged predatory practices. “Stopping the crucial work that the CFPB does to protect American consumers from predatory actors is reckless and dangerous,” says Fields, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee. “This decision actively works against the best interests of hard-working Americans who rely on this government agency to protect them from financial predators.”

—They said it: “I like omelets better than sex. Not really, but you get the point. I like omelets. You can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, on Fox News

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.