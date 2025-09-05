‘LaPolitics’: State loses a seat on the House Homeland Security Committee

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins announced he is quitting the House Homeland Security Committee. “My Republican colleagues have chosen an alternate path for the Committee that I helped to build, a path more in alignment with the less conservative factions of our Conference, factions whose core principles are quite variant from my own conservative perspective on key issues like amnesty, ICE operations, and opposition to the surveillance state,” he stated.

—Kennedy would welcome Guard deployment: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he would “welcome help” from the National Guard to fight crime “in a skinny minute.” “I welcome federal help. I welcome more state help. I welcome local help, come on down,” Kennedy said on Fox News. He was responding to a clip of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was talking about Louisiana’s high murder rate relative to his state.

—Fields speaks out: U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields released a statement in response to Attorney General Liz Murrill’s announcement that her office will no longer defend the congressional map lawmakers passed last year. “While the Attorney General is afforded discretion as to her representation or supervision in any action challenging the constitutionality of an act of the state legislature, she is nevertheless required to act in the interests of the state,” Fields said. “Each act of the Louisiana Legislature is presumed to be constitutional, and SB 8 of the 2024 1st Extraordinary Session is no exception. Reversing course and taking a contrary position against the map passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Landry is in direct contradiction to the state’s interests of complying with federal law as directed by the Supreme Court of the United States and ensuring fair representation for the people of Louisiana.”

—They said it: “Mr. President, this is a photograph of the alien from the movie Alien. This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw frozen shrimp being sent to the United States by other countries.” —U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, discussing imported shrimp, on the Senate floor