‘LaPolitics’: Sen. Kennedy says his new book will ‘make you wanna day drink’

In an email to supporters announcing his new book recently, Louisiana’s junior senator transformed his signature line to read John “Walt Whitman” Kennedy.

“I’m releasing a new book called How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will,” Kennedy wrote in the email. “I think it’ll make you laugh, and make you wanna day drink.”

The promotional email also gave readers the opportunity to become donors and enter a drawing for a signed copy.

Couching himself as his supporters’ “favorite author,” Kennedy also “channeled my inner Walt Whitman” and wrote a poem especially for the announcement:

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I wrote down the things

D.C. wishes weren’t true.

Chip in for a chance,

Don’t dawdle, don’t scoff,

You might win a copy

With my chicken-scratch autograph.

Now I can’t promise riches,

Or make you less mad,

But this signed little book

Is the best swamp repellent you’ll add.

The 224-page hardcover book will be released Oct. 7 and is already listed as the “#1 Best Seller in Political Humor” on Amazon.

The book description differentiates “Kennedy (the one from Louisiana)” from the president who shared the same first and last names—and reminds us he’s the one hailed by Politico as “America’s most quotable Senator.”

Inside its pages you’ll find “the Senator’s tongue-in-cheek guidebook through Washington, punctuated by his thoughts on various issues and humorous stories about life from Louisiana politics and inside the Senate.”

