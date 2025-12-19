‘LaPolitics’: Sen. Cassidy getting help from the U.S. Senate majority leader

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune will travel to Louisiana next month to headline a fundraiser for Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection campaign.

Thune, a South Dakota senator in his fourth term, is expected to highlight the “GOP leadership’s strong support for reelecting an incumbent who has been working alongside President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans.”

The fundraiser is scheduled for the evening of Jan. 15. Donors have already been sent a “save the date” notice and more details will be released soon.

“I’ve been honored to work alongside Bill Cassidy, a dedicated doctor and one of the most effective conservative leaders in the Senate,” Thune said when he endorsed Cassidy this fall. “From advancing health care solutions to helping pass President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ Dr. Cassidy is essential to our Senate majority.”

Incumbency is certainly working in Cassidy’s favor. He has already received more than $330,000 from his GOP colleagues in the nation’s upper chamber, including from Sen. John Kennedy and all of the GOP Senate leadership.

In terms of his war chest, Cassidy has $10 million in the bank and raised $1.7 million last quarter. He has also been endorsed by the National Republican Senate Committee.

—They said it: “I think the far left and the far right have to take a chill pill.” –Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in an interview with WRKF, as reported by Louisiana Illuminator