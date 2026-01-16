‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Secretary of State Nancy Landry 

With redistricting in the Supreme Court’s hands, is there any scenario where we would not have closed primaries for the House and Senate races?

Secretary of State Nancy Landry: I’m a defendant in that case, so I can’t really comment very much on ongoing litigation. But if the Supreme Court strikes down the current map, the way that we implement the remedy is going to be dependent on what that remedy is. So I really don’t know, because it depends on what remedy is ordered, and when it’s ordered, and how many parishes or voters it entails moving into another district and so it’s hard to answer specific questions about it. I suppose there is some scenario where we wouldn’t be able to, but there are an infinite number of scenarios, and I don’t want to speculate at all on what the Supreme Court’s going to do or how we’ll respond to that decision.

Is it still possible for the Legislature to draw a new map and have that new map be used for the 2026 midterms?

Again, it depends on what the remedy is and how many parishes are involved, how many voters are involved and when we would get that remedy. So it’s very dependent on the actual remedy that we will get and when we get it, and again I just don’t want to speculate on whether we would have time to do it or not without knowing what the remedy is.

What is the latest that a new map could be redrawn?

I don’t have a date that’s a drop-dead date. Normally in a Supreme Court case, the Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality and then remands the case back to the lower court for the lower court to craft a remedy based on the decision that the Supreme Court has rendered. So if that’s the case, it will go back to the Western District and the Western District would then dictate what the remedy would be, and so there’s so many subjective things that I can’t speculate on what the time frame would be.

What is your current relationship with Attorney General Liz Murrill?

We have our differences and we are good at airing those differences with each other and so we disagree on a few things. One of them is whether I should have my own counsel in lawsuits or not, and so that’s kind of an ongoing disagreement that we’re having, but I’m trying to work things out and we’ve made some progress.

The federal Department of Justice has requested voter registration data that some states have resisted giving up. How has Louisiana responded?

After meeting with them and having lawyers look at it, we determined that we would have to turn that over. We are making arrangements. I’m not sure if it’s happened yet or not, but we’re working with their IT folks to get it in the right format to share that with them. They requested name, date of birth, driver’s license and Social Security.

