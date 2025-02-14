LaPolitics: Mike Strain talks about the cold’s impact on crawfish, sugarcane 

LaPolitics: How did the recent winter storm affect Louisiana agriculture?

Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain: Overall, we were very fortunate that the snow preceded the extreme cold in most areas of the state where there were crops in the ground. All of the sugarcane had been harvested. The remaining stubble above the ground will be clipped or allowed to naturally regenerate. Very little, if any, damage occurred to the roots in the ground. In the citrus industry, the snow helped protect the trees in the field and the nursery stock is predominately in greenhouses. For strawberries, we lost about two weeks worth of production as the flowers and berries were lost. However, most of the plants and the roots under the coverings and snow survived. The most significant losses were to winter pastures for livestock. Supplemental hay and feed will be required until spring forages are established. On a positive note, the freezing temperatures significantly reduced the population of insect pests such as pine beetles.

What are your expectations for the crawfish crop this year?

We are expecting a very good crawfish crop this year. We have had moderate temperatures and adequate rainfall for most of the growing season. The freeze halted development and subsequent harvesting for a little over one week. It did not get cold enough for a long enough period of time to kill crawfish in their burrows.

How does the ongoing lack of a federal farm bill affect the state’s agriculture sector?

The absence of a five-year farm bill results in instability and uncertainty, both here at home and across the globe. Further, antiquated reference prices, yields and programs inhibit our ability to deal with market fluctuations and disasters. In addition to feeding America, American agriculture is the largest exporter of food in the world, twice that of Ukraine. Without updating the road map to the greatest industry in America, we will continue to do things as we have in the past rather than adapting and embracing the methodology and technology of the future.

What are your thoughts about the potential for retaliatory tariffs on American agricultural products?

The net effects of retaliatory tariffs on American agricultural products will be temporary in nature. As we have seen recently, the threat of tariffs has been utilized to bring Canada and Mexico to the table, predominately on issues of fentanyl and border security. Further, according to the World Supply and Demand Estimates reports, the world continues to consume more food that is being produced. Ten percent retaliatory tariffs by China will make our commodities more attractive to other countries that desperately need these products. China is the largest importer of goods in the world and is dependent on agricultural imports to feed its citizens.

What are your expectations for American relations with Cuba under the new administration, and how might that affect Cuba’s potential as a market for Louisiana agriculture?

Over the past several years, we have markedly increased our food sales on a cash-in-advance nature to Cuba. This is especially true for poultry and rice. Trade is growing between the Cuban private sector and cooperatives and Louisiana exporters. With the new administration, there will be an opportunity to further discuss trade and other initiatives. I do not expect the Trump administration to curb food sales to the Cuban people.

What are your legislative priorities for this year?

We are continuing to work with our agriculture sector to find useful needs for agricultural and industrial byproducts, such as bagasse and gypsum. Additionally, we will continue to work with the Legislature and the seafood industry to streamline and create a functional regulatory framework for imported shrimp, crawfish and other seafood products. Fiscally, we continue to prioritize investment in firefighting equipment, including dozers and transports.

