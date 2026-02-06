‘LaPolitics’: LSU football makes political news once again

While it won’t get nearly as much attention as Gov. Jeff Landry injecting himself into LSU football, the LSU program makes a cameo in a new video attacking Derek Dooley, the former head football coach at the University of Tennessee who is running for the U.S Senate in Georgia.

The ad includes a clip of Dooley leaning into his football background in his own video, then plays lowlights from Dooley’s Tennessee coaching days, including a dramatic 2010 loss to LSU when the Volunteers’ defense gifted the Tigers’ offense an extra chance at a game-winning play by committing a penalty for having too many players on the field.

“What does Derek Dooley say to that team in that locker room?” a commentator from the original broadcast says. Sports media personality “T-Bob” Hebert, who played center on that LSU team, often discusses the play as a highlight of his playing days.

—Cooper’s not running: St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper will not run for reelection, he announced in a Facebook post. “While I may be stepping back from the ballot in 2027, I am not stepping away from the work or the responsibilities you have entrusted in me,” he said. “We have two years of progress ahead of us, and I plan to run through the finish line, not just cross it.”

—Election reminder: Saturday is election day for five special legislative elections in Plaquemine, Jennings and New Orleans.

—They said it: “We’ve got a few free-range chickens on the Republican side. We may have to gather them up.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy on a potential vote on the SAVE Act, on The Will Cain Show