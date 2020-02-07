‘LaPolitics:’ Legislative leadership gets on same page over budget proposal 

While the House and Senate leaderships have entered into recent meetings of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee with separate agendas, usually differentiated by opposition and support for Gov. John Bel Edwards, legislators milling about the Capitol this morning predicted today’s 9:30 a.m. gathering could strike a different tone.

Legislative budget leaders are expected to question Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne during his budget presentation about the applicability of state law regarding the use of recognized revenues in such executive proposals, which may prompt committee members to call for a pause in the presentation. Whether or not committee members then choose to move on to other topics, the pointed questions could signal Republicans are considering drafting an independent budget proposal for the spring regular session.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez were in talks during the days leading up to this morning’s meeting in an effort to show a “unified front,” more than one longtime legislator says. That’s a twist from last term, when it was a safe bet that former Senate President John Alario and his team would side with the Edwards administration.

The joint meeting of the Legislature’s budget committees is the first of the new term, and the Democratic administration has lost significant allies in the Senate, namely Alario, during this transition. The concrete divide between it and the House, meanwhile, is poised to endure, if not widen.

The big story, however, may be that the House and Senate leaderships are working together behind closed doors for a change.

The committee scheduled its meeting for this morning to, in part, hear about the fiscal year 2020-2021 executive budget presentation from members of the Edwards administration, which hasn’t had the luxury of working with solid revenue forecasts like previous administrations. This is the second year in a row that the Revenue Estimating Conference has failed to recognize incoming dollars in time for the governor’s proposal, which by law must include figures from such forecasts.

That process has been mired in politics, and today’s budget meeting could continue the trend. Last year, the Edwards administration was forced to offer a budget proposal that included deep cuts due to the revenue that wasn’t recognized on time but was eventually added to the spending document. This go around, the administration is expected “to unveil a multibillion-dollar Louisiana budget proposal that would steer new dollars into education programs, using money that isn’t yet available to spend under the law,” according to The Associated Press.

Republican lawmakers are expected to argue that the executive budget proposal was not drafted in the spirit of the law, since no revenue has officially been recognized by the REC.

