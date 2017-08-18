‘LaPolitics’: Should LED and DOTD be restructured?

When lawmakers debate taxes and spending during the next session, another budget issue should be added to the mix: departmental reforms, Senate Natural Resources Chairman “Norby” Chabert says. While the House Appropriations Committee has been shining a bright light on the Louisiana Health Department and its operations and budget, Chabert, an interim finance member, says he’s taking a closer look at Louisiana Economic Development and the Department of Transportation and Development. “We’re in desperate need of restructuring,” says Chabert, who’s reviewing a number of ideas, including some of his previous attempts at reform. At DOTD, Chabert is investigating how districts and subdistricts operate and whether there’s enough regional fairness in place. Flood-related authority is an issue as well. “Why is DOTD still in charge of that?” he asked. As for LED, there was some banter—when Chabert legislatively created DOTD’s Office of Multimodal Commerce—about renaming LED the “Commerce Department” and making it “focus on business” rather than recruitment and incentives. The drive does have some passion attached. Chabert went a tear on social media last week when it was announced that Louisiana was not in the running to land a Toyota-Mazda production facility—and that Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas were all on the short list for the $1.6 billion deal. “Damn shame we aren’t even in competition for this plant,” Chabert tweeted.

—District Attorney Ricky Babin of the 23rd Judicial District has been elected as the new president of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association. His first day on the job was Tuesday.

They said it: “During the campaign when people asked, I told them he was my fourth cousin. After he got elected, I told them he was my first cousin.” —Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, speaking about sitting Gov. John Bel Edwards, during his 90th birthday party this past weekend

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.