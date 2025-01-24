‘LaPolitics’: Kennedy takes aim at New Orleans with crime bill

Taking aim at New Orleans and its reputation for violent crime, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy introduced his “Prosecutors Need to Prosecute Act” in the upper chamber Thursday. The bill would require district attorneys in areas with a population of more than 360,000, such as New Orleans, to report violent crimes when no related charges have been filed. Prosecutors who fail to report these decisions would risk losing priority funding for their districts, according to an explanation from Kennedy’s office.

The bill would also prohibit federal grant funds from being awarded to jurisdictions with formal policies eliminating cash bail for offenses involving the use of a firearm. In a prepared statement, Kennedy said, “The Prosecutors Need to Prosecute Act would hold rogue prosecutors accountable for refusing to punish criminals and protect innocent citizens.”

Fields keeps an open mind: During a brief interview about his assignment to the Financial Services Committee, U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields was asked about the recent executive actions and comments made by President Donald Trump. “I want to give the president a fair opportunity,” Fields said. “I’m going to reserve any comments. Actions speak louder than words.”

Cassidy releases cash figures: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has raised another $1 million across his fundraising committees in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a press release. His cash on hand is now more than $6.5 million.

New hire: SSG, formerly Southern Strategy Group of Louisiana, has hired Lauren Hadden as senior associate. She joins SSG after serving as general counsel at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry since 2022.

They said it: “If it snows or sleets, please stay home. When y’all learn to drive in the sun, we will discuss driving in the snow.” –Social media post by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.