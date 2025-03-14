‘LaPolitics’: Kennedy pushing Trump on debt limit

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has deputized U.S. Sen. John Kennedy to take the lead in convincing President Donald Trump to develop a strategy for raising the debt limit later this year, which the president is not eager to do, Politico reports.

“I’ve done it publicly and privately, and it’s clear to me that the president is not ready to focus that much on the debt limit,” Kennedy says. “I think the president is clearly aggravated having to deal with it. And I don’t blame him. His attitude is: ‘Why didn’t y’all fix this before I took office?’” Trump asked Congress to include a debt ceiling increase in its year-end government funding package in December, but dozens of House Republicans balked at the idea, leaving the unfinished business for the new president.

Sympathy from the congressman

Congressman Cleo Fields offered his sympathy to the family, staff and community of Congressman Sylvester Turner of Texas, who died last week at the age of 70. Fields, Turner and Congressman Jonathan Jackson were co-chairs of the newly formed Congressional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Caucus.

“Nothing can prepare you for news like this,” Fields says. “I am forever grateful for Congressman Turner’s friendship. His presence will be missed by myself and countless others throughout this Congress and beyond.”

Turner served 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, followed by two terms as mayor of Houston. He was serving his first term in Congress.

Schooling in politics

Via BRASA: “Applications are now open for the 2025 TORCH-Academy of Politics, a premier training program hosted by the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Action. If you’ve ever considered running for office, managing a campaign, or leading a grassroots movement, the TORCH – Academy of Politics is here to equip you with the skills and connections to succeed. This seven-month, one evening a month, tuition-free program brings together a bipartisan group of campaign professionals to train the next generation of political leaders. While TORCH welcomes participants from across the political spectrum, we are actively looking to recruit more conservative voices to ensure strong representation in Louisiana’s leadership pipeline. The application deadline is March 21, 2025—don’t miss your chance to be part of this premier training program. Apply today at thetorchbr.org.”