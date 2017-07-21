‘LaPolitics’: House delegation chairs appear set; Are Louisianans checking out of politics?

At one point during this year’s session-palooza no one quite knew what the future held for some of the caucus and delegation chairs in the lower chamber. But now there’s a clearer picture. House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Reynolds of Minden now intends to finish his term as the minority leader after announcing roughly a month ago that he was stepping down. Enough members managed to convince him to stick it out. Rep. Joe Bouie of New Orleans, the chairman of the Black Caucus, will serve until December, which is when it’s expected that Rep. Randal Gaines of LaPlace will be selected as his replacement. House GOP Delegation Chair Lance Harris of Alexandria is planning to finish this term in his current leadership position as well. Harris and Reynolds, in fact, are supposed to start meeting soon to prepare for the fiscal cliff (a $1.2 billion shortfall) and the next legislative session—whenever that might be.

—Even though qualifying wrapped up last week and the primary elections won’t be held for another three months, 54% of the races originally scheduled for the October ballot have already been settled. No, this isn’t an electoral riddle. There are 41 newly-elected politicians in Louisiana because no one ran against them, and another 16 races have been cancelled because no one qualified for the government jobs. These anomalies are part of the results of the three-day qualifying period that concluded last week. That’s when candidates across Louisiana were invited to sign up for 105 local, regional and statewide elections with their clerks of court and the secretary of state. While multi-candidate races are what voters are used to seeing and participating in, the opposite—single-candidate and no-candidate—happens quite frequently. In fact, it appears to be on the uptick in Louisiana. “It’s my perception that this is a trend and, in my opinion, it’s starting to get some legs, so to speak,” says Secretary of State Tom Schedler. “It should be concerning to us all, that people are just kind of checking out. They’re getting sick of the politics. And it goes along with voter participation.” Most of the races this cycle that drew only a single candidates were on the local level, for positions like aldermen, selectmen, constables and justices of the peace. As for those similarly low-level 16 elections that won’t be taking place as originally hoped because no one put their signature on paper, all hope is not lost. Secretary of State spokesperson Meg Casper says in each instance a new vacancy will be triggered, the appropriating governing authority will make an interim appointment and a new election will eventually be called.

—They said it: “The cliff is coming but the sky ain’t falling.” —Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma, commenting on the state’s so-called fiscal cliff

