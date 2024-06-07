‘LaPolitics’: Health chair talks about noncompete agreements for doctors

LaPolitics: Previous attempts to limit noncompete agreements for doctors have been highly controversial. How did you get your Senate Bill 165 to the point where it could pass unanimously?

Senate Health and Welfare Chair Patrick McMath: Getting SB165 to pass unanimously involved a lot of collaboration and compromise. We listened to concerns from both sides—doctors and health care employers—and crafted a bill that balanced their interests. By limiting noncompete clauses to reasonable timeframes and ensuring protections for rural health care providers, we created a fair approach that everyone could agree on.

How will you know whether SB165 has achieved its goals, or if the law in this area might need further tweaks?

We’ll evaluate the legislation’s success by monitoring physician retention rates and patient access to care. If doctors remain in their communities and patient care improves, we’ll know the law is working. We’ll also keep an eye on any complaints or legal challenges that might suggest areas needing adjustment.

Do you think the Legislature should consider changes to noncompete rules for other professions, or even for all professions?

It’s worth considering. While SB165 addresses specific issues in health care, noncompete agreements can be problematic in other situations, too. Once the legal process surrounding the federal rule banning noncompetes plays out, we should evaluate if reforms are needed in other industries with the goals of promoting fairness and benefiting the people of Louisiana.

—Johnson plans for another Trump term: In an interview with Semafor that made news across the media landscape, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport said he is preparing Republicans for large-scale action if they win unified control of government in November, through a far-reaching bill addressing a wide range of issues at once. Johnson has been talking with GOP members about taking a “whole of government” approach to their first big bill, with up to nine committee chairs involved in preparing “transformational” wish lists early on and coordinating their efforts across the conference. While the details are a work in progress, the core of any bill would be addressing the individual tax cuts passed under Trump that are scheduled to sunset in 2025.

—New PAC messages on insurance, education: A video making the rounds on social media this week, in which several House Republicans tout their efforts to rein in insurance costs, was paid for by Foundation PAC, a relatively new committee that state House Speaker Phillip DeVillier chairs. The PAC also produced 12 videos for individual members who voted for education savings accounts legislation and represent districts in which ESAs may be controversial. The PAC’s goal is twofold: promoting legislative “wins” while building the foundation for a stable GOP governing majority. House Insurance Chair Gabe Firment, who appears in the insurance video and helped write the script, said after the video’s release that several members reached out to him looking for talking points to discuss with their voters. “I think the Foundation PAC and the messaging and communication that the speaker’s putting out there is really going to be invaluable when it comes to allowing us to connect with our constituents,” Firment says, adding that several key bills passed with bipartisan support.

—THEY SAID IT: “He creates a lot of his own problems. [Congressman Garret Graves] literally goes out of his way to go after people.” —An unnamed GOP member of Congress, on the possibility of the Baton Rouge congressman running against one of his colleagues in Louisiana, due to redistricting changes, in Axios.

