‘LaPolitics’: Governor’s gator hunt political fundraiser set for September 

More than a decade ago, when he was in Congress, Gov. Jeff Landry had an idea for a fundraiser built around an alligator hunt at a family camp in the Atchafalaya Basin.

It was a small-time affair at first, with Landry’s “cousins” as event volunteers.

“It was kind of an ongoing joke,” recalls Brent Littlefield, Landry’s longtime political adviser. “There were more cousins than there were participants.”

From those humble beginnings, the annual alligator hunt has grown into a mini-festival that celebrates Cajun culture and raises north of $1 million for Landry’s campaign fund, his leadership PAC and the party, Littlefield says.

“It’s one of the single most successful political fundraisers anywhere in the U.S., especially in the Southern United States,” he says.

The 2022 event, which included an appearance by Donald Trump Jr., served as an unofficial soft launch for Landry’s campaign for governor.

“Obviously, it was not our official launch,” Littlefield says with a laugh, adding that supporters had been urging Landry to run for governor for some time. “There was some merch that showed up that had ‘Landry for Governor’ on it.”

This year’s event is set for Sept. 5-7. Sponsorship packages range from $25,000 to $100,000.

Littlefield says this year’s details have not been nailed down, so he wasn’t able to discuss any special guests or performers.

Country music star Tracy Lawrence and Grammy-winning Louisiana music performer Wayne Toups have appeared in the past. Along with Trump Jr., prominent political figures who have dropped by include Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and a host of other attorneys general, governors, members of Congress, and state and local officials.

A video Littlefield shared with footage of past events conveys the festival atmosphere, with music, dancing, a variety of Cajun food, an on-site taxidermist, and, of course, lots of dead alligators.

He says part of the fun for Landry is being able to showcase the region’s culture.

“It’s a true celebration of that part of the state,” he says.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.