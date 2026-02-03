‘LaPolitics’: Cassidy flexes financial muscle early in US Senate race

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has been bragging about the record-setting war chest he has amassed for his reelection campaign and this week he put some of it to work with his first television ad.

Cassidy reported more than $10.1 million in cash on hand at the end of last year in his most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, far more than any of his rivals for the seat.

Campaign manager Katie Larkin says they will be able to spend more than $10 million on voter contact, and “pro-Cassidy forces will be able to deploy a combined $26 million in the coming months.”

“At the same time, there will be a massive ground game operation deploying people across the state,” she says. “This is part of the largest ground deployment in Louisiana history to turn out voters and ensure our victory.”

Of course, all the money in the world might not be enough to convince Republican primary voters to forget Cassidy voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, which is the likely reason that Trump nudged U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow into the race.

According to veteran GOP fundraiser Sally Nungesser, Trump’s endorsement of Letlow may limit the total amount of money spent on the contest.

“[Donors] enjoy the game of politics, a lot of them, and they want to win,” Nungesser says. “And they don’t like wasting money.”

Leltow has not yet officially reported any fundraising for the Senate campaign she officially launched this month, but she can use the $2.4 million she had on hand for her House reelection. That money can be transferred to her Senate run.

Nungesser says Letlow would probably need a minimum budget of $5 million to be competitive, though it wouldn’t have to all be in the campaign account and could flow through a supportive super PAC or a 501(c)(4).

Other candidates have made fundraising waves in the race.

Sen. Blake Miguez has raised the most among the challengers, reporting $3.6 million on hand, while Treasurer John Fleming reported about $2.1 million and St. Tammany Council member Kathy Seiden had a little over $1 million, with all three putting up significant personal funds.

House Ways and Means Chair Julie Emerson, who ended her campaign after Letlow got in, had more than $661,000 on hand.

On the other side of the race, Democrat Jamie Davis had nearly $17,000, while Republican Chris Holder had $4,100.

With Trump’s endorsement, donations could mostly dry up for anyone who isn’t Cassidy or Letlow, Nungesser says.

An endorsement from Gov. Jeff Landry, who encouraged Letlow to run, might actually help more than Trump’s from an in-state fundraising perspective, she adds, but Trump’s nod will get attention from the big donors nationwide.

“I think she’s going to get a huge influx from a Trump endorsement if they play it correctly,” Nungesser says.