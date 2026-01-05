‘LaPolitics’: Lawmakers question Venezuela action

While most Republican lawmakers publicly backed the Trump Administration’s overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Democratic members of Louisiana’s delegation have suggested, or outright stated, that the act is unconstitutional.

“Today’s military action in Venezuela was a decisive and justified operation that will protect American lives,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement issued Saturday. “Nicolas Maduro is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans after years of trafficking illegal drugs and violent cartel members into our country—crimes for which he’s been properly indicted in U.S. courts and an arrest warrant duly issued—and today he learned what accountability looks like.”

Democrats didn’t defend Maduro, but pointed to the administration’s failure to include Congress in the decision.

“The Constitution is clear,” Congressman Troy Carter said. “The power to authorize the use of military force rests with Congress. No president, regardless of party, may bypass that responsibility. Acting without congressional authorization is not strength. It is recklessness, and it places American lives at unnecessary risk.”

Carter noted his support for a War Powers Resolution to end hostilities against Venezuela absent congressional approval, which failed on a nearly party-line vote.

“I have serious concerns about President Trump’s decision to take military action against Venezuela without informing congressional leaders, and there is absolutely no excuse for not doing so,” Congressman Cleo Fields said in a brief statement.

The Department of Defense reportedly did not notify congressional staff until after the operation had begun. President Donald Trump previously said he wouldn’t brief lawmakers in advance of any land operations in Venezuela because he was worried they would “leak.”