‘LaPolitics’: Associations face leadership changes in new year

While other changes across the association landscape are still likely in 2025, the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association has already selected its next executive director and the Louisiana Chemical Association is in the hunt to find one of its own.

Those decisions will certainly help shape the tone of future policy discussions in regard to public safety and the petrochemical industry, especially in the personality-driven politics of Capitoland.

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, which represents arguably the most influential group of local government officials, will officially be under the leadership of Kevin Cobb on April 1. Currently the sheriff of Franklin Parish, Cobb will replace Michael Ranatza—a mere two weeks before the regular session convenes.

Asked about legislative priorities, Cobb says he’s working to overcome a slight “learning curve.” (To be fair, he served a year as association president in 2022, so he’s well versed on the issues.)

“My first goal is relationships,” Cobb says. “I know several of the people there, but that’s not like being there. And I’m not plugged in like the man I’m replacing who’s been there doing that for many, many years now. So I want to know who they are, and I want them to know who I am.”

Cobb will have the support of an experienced staff, including current assistant director Gary Bennett.

Cobb was elected sheriff four times, twice without opposition and twice by wide margins. He said he ran to serve, so he doesn’t understand why his constituents sometimes preface their requests or complaints with apologies for bothering him.

“And I say real quick, ‘Look, you’re not bothering me.’” Cobb says. “I asked for it. Not only did I ask for it one time in 2011, I asked for it four different times.”

He says he believes in “loving on people” and delivering a truthful, consistent message, regardless of the audience.

“And some people may snicker at that, especially with me going to Baton Rouge,” Cobb says. “But I’m just hardheaded enough to believe that there’s good people everywhere. And although sometimes people’s ideas are different, that doesn’t mean that there’s not common ground there somewhere.”

Elsewhere in Associationland, Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser, who became the first Black head of a major state business organization in 2016, now says he’s ready for a change.

Bowser says there isn’t a political reason why he’s leaving the association now; it’s just time. The LCA launched in 1959, so he’s been working for the organization for more than half its existence.

An outside firm is looking for his successor. Bowser expects to stick around through this year, allowing him to help with the transition to the next president.

LSU football fans who are old enough may remember Bowser playing nose guard for the Tigers during the early 1980s. He was also an analyst for Cox Sports broadcasts of LSU games.

Bowser sees a lot of similarities between football and politics, like the importance of being ready and not getting too comfortable when something goes your way.

“You had to constantly prepare yourself for the next play,” he says. “Politics is kind of that way. You win a fight, but you can’t celebrate too long because there’s another one.”

Bowser got his start in politics working for then-Congressman Jimmy Hayes, who had been a client when Bowser was in the insurance business. He also served as assistant chief of staff to former Gov. Buddy Roemer.

He went to work for the association in 1991 as director of governmental affairs. He eventually replaced the retiring Dan Borné as president of LCA and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance in 2016.

While his organization’s members were pleased with some aspects of the tax overhaul legislators approved this year, they are disappointed about the continued existence of the inventory and business utilities taxes.

Those issues will continue to be discussion points in 2025.

“Legislatively, I think we’re going to have to pay closer attention to what’s happening on the local level with local governments,” he says, when asked about other themes for the year to come. “And I think we’re going to have to be more conscious of the communities in which we operate.”