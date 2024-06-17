Landry signs law reducing unemployment benefits in Louisiana

Louisiana’s unemployment benefits will shrink, thanks to a newly signed law taking effect at the beginning of the new year, WBRZ-TV reports.

As of Jan. 1, unemployed people in Louisiana will qualify for just 20 weeks of government assistance under the new legislation passed through the legislature and OK’d by Gov. Jeff Landry. The current maximum is 26 weeks.

The average jobless Louisianan gets $250 per week in benefits, the second-lowest nationwide. The state ranks only behind Mississippi’s $222 per week average, according to Michael Leachman, senior vice president for state fiscal policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive Washington, D.C. think tank.

The new law also reduces the benefits timeline to 12 weeks when the average unemployment rate dips below 5%. As the unemployment rate increases, the timeline increases until 20 weeks.

The state’s unemployment rate is currently 4.3%.

